PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS.

PACCAR Stock Performance

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $86.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.15. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $77.00 and a 1 year high of $97.56.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 23.94%.

Institutional Trading of PACCAR

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PACCAR by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,241,000 after purchasing an additional 698,784 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 249.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744,040 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in PACCAR by 5.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,954,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,105,000 after buying an additional 99,290 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PACCAR by 3.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,862,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,014,000 after buying an additional 68,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in PACCAR by 383.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,555,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,968,000 after buying an additional 1,233,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $102.00 price target on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PACCAR from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.14.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

