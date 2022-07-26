PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS.
NASDAQ PCAR opened at $86.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.15. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $77.00 and a 1 year high of $97.56.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 23.94%.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $102.00 price target on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PACCAR from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.14.
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
