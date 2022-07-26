Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.37, RTT News reports. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Packaging Co. of America updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.80-$2.80 EPS.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $143.91 on Tuesday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $124.78 and a 52-week high of $168.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.87 and a 200 day moving average of $149.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80.

Packaging Co. of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 51.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PKG shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $163.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.71.

In related news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,197,561.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,996 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,348. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Packaging Co. of America news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $2,212,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,219,479.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,197,561.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Packaging Co. of America

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,047,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,880,777,000 after acquiring an additional 161,559 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,586,000 after acquiring an additional 278,124 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,009,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,645,000 after acquiring an additional 153,155 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,144,000 after acquiring an additional 23,786 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 665,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,913,000 after acquiring an additional 9,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

