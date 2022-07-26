Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.80-$2.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.13. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Argus lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $158.71.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $143.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.38. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $124.78 and a one year high of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80.

Packaging Co. of America Increases Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.38. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 51.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Packaging Co. of America news, Director Donna A. Harman acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $153.21 per share, with a total value of $76,605.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Packaging Co. of America news, Director Donna A. Harman acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $153.21 per share, with a total value of $76,605.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $2,212,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,219,479.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Packaging Co. of America

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 17.8% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.