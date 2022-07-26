Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.93

Shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.93 and last traded at $15.21, with a volume of 234640 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

Pagaya Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.

