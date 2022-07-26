Palmetto Real Estate Trust Plans Dividend of $0.13 (OTC:PTTTS)

Palmetto Real Estate Trust (OTC:PTTTS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 14th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Sunday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Monday, August 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.
Palmetto Real Estate Trust Price Performance
Shares of OTC:PTTTS opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.68 and a 200 day moving average of $7.92. Palmetto Real Estate Trust has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $8.40.
About Palmetto Real Estate Trust
