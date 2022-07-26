Palmetto Real Estate Trust Plans Dividend of $0.13 (OTC:PTTTS)

Palmetto Real Estate Trust (OTC:PTTTS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 14th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Sunday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Monday, August 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.

Palmetto Real Estate Trust Price Performance

Shares of OTC:PTTTS opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.68 and a 200 day moving average of $7.92. Palmetto Real Estate Trust has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $8.40.

About Palmetto Real Estate Trust

Palmetto Real Estate Trust operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The trust owns, develops, and rents various commercial properties for restaurants, department stores, convenience food stores, grocery stores, and various other retail establishments. It owns and leases commercial properties throughout South Carolina, primarily in the Greenville, South Carolina.

