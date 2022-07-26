Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Cut to $605.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $610.00 to $605.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $628.72.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $505.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.34 billion, a PE ratio of -126.95 and a beta of 1.24. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $358.37 and a 1-year high of $640.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $498.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $531.45.

Insider Activity

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81,700.59, for a total value of $392,734,736.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,240,830,968.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81,700.59, for a total transaction of $392,734,736.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,240,830,968.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.41, for a total transaction of $6,760,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 707,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,705,537.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,170 shares of company stock valued at $419,382,287 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.8% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 5.9% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 499 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,004 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.