Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Cut to $605.00

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2022

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANWGet Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $610.00 to $605.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $628.72.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $505.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.34 billion, a PE ratio of -126.95 and a beta of 1.24. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $358.37 and a 1-year high of $640.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $498.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $531.45.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANWGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81,700.59, for a total value of $392,734,736.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,240,830,968.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81,700.59, for a total transaction of $392,734,736.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,240,830,968.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.41, for a total transaction of $6,760,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 707,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,705,537.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,170 shares of company stock valued at $419,382,287 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.8% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 5.9% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 499 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,004 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW)

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.