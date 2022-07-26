Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Park National had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 14.11%.

Park National Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PRK opened at $127.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.78. Park National has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $145.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park National

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Park National by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,570,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,320,000 after purchasing an additional 25,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Park National by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 561,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,711,000 after buying an additional 23,319 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Park National by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 387,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,963,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Park National by 4.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Park National by 9.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,660,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. 61.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

