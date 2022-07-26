Partners Group Global Income Fund (PGG) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 28th

Partners Group Global Income Fund (ASX:PGG – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.009 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th.

Partners Group Global Income Fund Price Performance

