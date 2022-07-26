PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) Trading Down 19.4%

Shares of PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSSR – Get Rating) fell 19.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 2,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

PASSUR Aerospace Stock Down 19.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.40.

PASSUR Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc, a business intelligence company, provides predictive analytics and decision support technology for the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's products, include ARiVAT EMPO, a dynamic gate-to-gate global flight tracking; ARiVA AWARE that provides continuous forecasts and alerts to achieve the most efficient execution of the daily operation; and ARiVA WORKFLOW, an integrated communication and collaboration on shared workflow platform to maximize use of existing assets and capacity.

See Also

