PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Gap Up to $29.14

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.14, but opened at $29.99. PBF Energy shares last traded at $29.34, with a volume of 15,798 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PBF. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PBF Energy to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of PBF Energy to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.09.

PBF Energy Trading Down 2.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 2.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at PBF Energy

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. PBF Energy had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.61) EPS. PBF Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,245,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $43,780,634.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,284,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,905,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 75,499 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $2,338,204.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,582.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,245,183 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $43,780,634.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,284,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,905,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,683,987 shares of company stock valued at $147,334,916. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PBF Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in PBF Energy by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 354.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 724.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

