Peel Hunt Upgrades dotdigital Group (OTCMKTS:DOTDF) to “Buy”

dotdigital Group (OTCMKTS:DOTDF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
dotdigital Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS DOTDF opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. dotdigital Group has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.30.
About dotdigital Group
