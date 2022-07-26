Peel Hunt Upgrades dotdigital Group (OTCMKTS:DOTDF) to “Buy”

dotdigital Group (OTCMKTS:DOTDF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS DOTDF opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. dotdigital Group has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.30.

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

