Pendle Hits Market Cap of $7.94 Million (PENDLE)

Pendle (PENDLE) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. During the last week, Pendle has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pendle has a total market cap of $7.94 million and approximately $585,993.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pendle coin can currently be purchased for $0.0502 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004747 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001594 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002222 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00017390 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001965 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00031800 BTC.
About Pendle
Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,173,093 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi.
Pendle Coin Trading
