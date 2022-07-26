Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Pentair updated its Q3 guidance to $0.93-0.95 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.70-3.75 EPS.
Shares of PNR stock opened at $46.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.11. Pentair has a 12 month low of $43.60 and a 12 month high of $80.40.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.93%.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pentair during the first quarter worth $56,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pentair during the first quarter worth $203,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 25.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 25.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.
Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.
