PERI Finance (PERI) Reaches Market Cap of $809,401.83

PERI Finance (PERI) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. During the last week, PERI Finance has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. PERI Finance has a total market cap of $809,401.83 and $514,753.00 worth of PERI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PERI Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0948 or 0.00000449 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004738 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001589 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002190 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00017432 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001945 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00031781 BTC.
PERI Finance Profile
PERI Finance’s total supply is 13,615,440 coins and its circulating supply is 8,540,090 coins. PERI Finance’s official Twitter account is @PERIfinance. The Reddit community for PERI Finance is https://reddit.com/r/PERI_Finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
PERI Finance Coin Trading
