Permit Capital LLC Has $3.52 Million Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Permit Capital LLC decreased its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Expedia Group comprises approximately 0.9% of Permit Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Permit Capital LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,494 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,261 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 314.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,116 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $202.00 price objective on Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $206.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.30.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

EXPE stock opened at $98.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.61. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.70 and a twelve month high of $217.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.53 and its 200-day moving average is $155.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 4.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.59) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,749.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,749.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $1,729,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 252,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,600,249.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

