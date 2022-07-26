Permit Capital LLC Has $6 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Permit Capital LLC cut its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips comprises approximately 1.6% of Permit Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Permit Capital LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $258,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.7% in the first quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 7,012 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $231,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 79.9% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $205,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $93.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $121.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.40. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $51.41 and a 12 month high of $124.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.92.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on COP shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.05.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

