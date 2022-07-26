Perpetual Protocol Market Cap Achieves $59.96 Million (PERP)

Perpetual Protocol (PERP) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Perpetual Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00003302 BTC on exchanges. Perpetual Protocol has a market capitalization of $59.96 million and approximately $7.34 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Perpetual Protocol has traded down 22.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004774 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,925.29 or 0.99995074 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006203 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004775 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003480 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002443 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00124722 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00029297 BTC.
- Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004767 BTC.
About Perpetual Protocol
PERP is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,775,000 coins. Perpetual Protocol’s official website is perp.fi. Perpetual Protocol’s official Twitter account is @perpprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Perpetual Protocol
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perpetual Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Perpetual Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
