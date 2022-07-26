Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Wedbush from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.52% from the company’s previous close.
WOOF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Monday, May 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.
Petco Health and Wellness Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of WOOF opened at $14.34 on Tuesday. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $26.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.64 and its 200-day moving average is $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97.
Insider Activity at Petco Health and Wellness
In related news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $102,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,955.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WOOF. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the second quarter worth about $884,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 6.2% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 251,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 14,664 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 191.5% during the second quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 12,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the second quarter worth about $4,075,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the second quarter worth about $158,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Petco Health and Wellness (WOOF)
- MarketBeat Podcast Bear Market Tips For Active Traders
- The Institutions Like The Color Of PPG Industries
- Palantir Stock is Showing Signs of Life
- Taking a Look at Nvidia’s Stock Amidst The Semiconductor Chip Gut
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.