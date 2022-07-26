Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Wedbush from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.52% from the company’s previous close.

WOOF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Monday, May 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

Shares of WOOF opened at $14.34 on Tuesday. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $26.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.64 and its 200-day moving average is $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $102,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,955.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WOOF. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the second quarter worth about $884,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 6.2% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 251,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 14,664 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 191.5% during the second quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 12,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the second quarter worth about $4,075,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the second quarter worth about $158,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

