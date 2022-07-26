PetMed Express, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:PETS)

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%.

PetMed Express has a payout ratio of 114.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect PetMed Express to earn $1.09 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 110.1%.

Get PetMed Express alerts:

PetMed Express Stock Down 1.1 %

PETS opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $434.49 million, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.75. PetMed Express has a fifty-two week low of $19.08 and a fifty-two week high of $32.67.

Institutional Trading of PetMed Express

PetMed Express ( NASDAQ:PETS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). PetMed Express had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 7.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PetMed Express will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in PetMed Express by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 72,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 28,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PetMed Express in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

About PetMed Express

(Get Rating)

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PetMed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetMed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.