PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.27–$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

PharmaCyte Biotech Price Performance

OTCMKTS:PMCB opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.21. PharmaCyte Biotech has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $13.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PharmaCyte Biotech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PharmaCyte Biotech stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMCB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. State Street Corp owned 0.18% of PharmaCyte Biotech as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

About PharmaCyte Biotech

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies for cancer and diabetes in the United States. Its cellular therapies are developed based on Cell-in-a-Box, a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology used as a platform to treat various types of cancer, including advanced and inoperable non-metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as diabetes.

