PhoenixDAO Reaches Market Cap of $531,313.98 (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (PHNX) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One PhoenixDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. PhoenixDAO has a total market cap of $531,313.98 and $99,314.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PhoenixDAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004777 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,037.43 or 1.00033563 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004774 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003559 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002442 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00125572 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00029704 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004755 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Coin Profile

PhoenixDAO (PHNX) is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,000,000 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO. PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io. PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PhoenixDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PhoenixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PhoenixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PhoenixDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PhoenixDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.