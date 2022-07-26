Pictet & Cie Europe SA Acquires 221,400 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 220.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,400 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $21,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1,428.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 588,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,567,000 after purchasing an additional 549,693 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. TheStreet lowered Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.53.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.3 %

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $50.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.94. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $81.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.46%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

