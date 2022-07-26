Pictet & Cie Europe SA Decreases Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 192,653 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 56,579 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up approximately 1.8% of Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $47,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.4 %

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.25.

NYSE MCD opened at $250.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $185.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $246.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.60. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

