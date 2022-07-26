Pictet & Cie Europe SA Has $1.29 Million Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA lowered its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 72.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,938 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,304 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRTX. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 104.1% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VRTX shares. Maxim Group raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $242.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

In other news, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total transaction of $5,156,732.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,413,626.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Joy Liu sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.41, for a total transaction of $33,049.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,334 shares in the company, valued at $3,947,726.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total value of $5,156,732.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,413,626.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,416 shares of company stock worth $9,048,017 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

VRTX opened at $283.68 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $296.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.78.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 32.24%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

