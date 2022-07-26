Pictet & Cie Europe SA Has $90.39 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 6,198 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 3.5% of Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $90,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,359.7% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,268,000 after buying an additional 9,885 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,626,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 708,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $472,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,400,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 24,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,608,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:TMO opened at $567.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $542.19 and a 200-day moving average of $558.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $497.83 and a 1 year high of $672.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on TMO shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $653.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total value of $9,403,345.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total transaction of $9,403,345.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,111.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.46, for a total transaction of $1,226,725.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,139,977.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

