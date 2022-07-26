Pictet & Cie Europe SA Invests $1.76 Million in SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA purchased a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 227,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA owned approximately 0.36% of SOPHiA GENETICS as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SOPH. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS during the first quarter worth $16,205,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,441,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,326,000 after acquiring an additional 796,173 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS during the first quarter worth $498,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 881,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,428,000 after acquiring an additional 58,930 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 19,308 shares during the period. 27.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SOPH stock opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. SOPHiA GENETICS SA has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $19.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.42.

SOPHiA GENETICS ( NASDAQ:SOPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative net margin of 204.31% and a negative return on equity of 37.98%. The business had revenue of $10.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that SOPHiA GENETICS SA will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a healthcare technology company. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, products, and services are used by hospital, laboratory, and biopharma worldwide.

