Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
PME stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $87.66 million, a PE ratio of -25.49 and a beta of -0.95.
Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pingtan Marine Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 23.39% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $62.81 million for the quarter.
Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret and seaperch, slender shad, sole fish, Spanish mackerel, and threadfin. As of December 31, 2021, it owned 51 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, four longline fishing vessels, and 3 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.
