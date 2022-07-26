Polaris (NYSE:PII) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.10-10.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.90. The company issued revenue guidance of +13-16% yr/yr to ~$9.26-9.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.14 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a hold rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Polaris from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Polaris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Polaris from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $128.82.

Polaris stock opened at $113.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.18. Polaris has a one year low of $94.24 and a one year high of $139.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.54.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.47). Polaris had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PII. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 33.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,534,000 after purchasing an additional 922,101 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Polaris by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,665,000 after acquiring an additional 532,947 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Polaris during the first quarter worth about $19,887,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Polaris by 39.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,948,000 after acquiring an additional 91,256 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Polaris by 9.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 632,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,659,000 after acquiring an additional 57,014 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

