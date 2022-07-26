Polychain Monsters Hits Market Capitalization of $4.83 Million (PMON)

Polychain Monsters (PMON) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 26th. In the last week, Polychain Monsters has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Polychain Monsters has a market capitalization of $4.83 million and $500,684.00 worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polychain Monsters coin can currently be bought for about $1.42 or 0.00006781 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004789 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,885.45 or 0.99985140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004782 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003482 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002447 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00124709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00029271 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004774 BTC.

Polychain Monsters (CRYPTO:PMON) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,166,468 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,185 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polychain Monsters directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polychain Monsters should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polychain Monsters using one of the exchanges listed above.

