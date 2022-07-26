Power Index Pool Token Reaches Market Cap of $160,541.82 (PIPT)

Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Over the last seven days, Power Index Pool Token has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Power Index Pool Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00003839 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Power Index Pool Token has a total market capitalization of $160,541.82 and approximately $859.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004780 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001576 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00017345 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001962 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000309 BTC.
Power Index Pool Token Coin Profile
Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 coins. Power Index Pool Token’s official website is app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2B9335791346E94245DCd316A9C9ED486E6dD7f. Power Index Pool Token’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Power Index Pool Token Coin Trading
