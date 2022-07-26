Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $245,000 in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,786 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,173,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,205,046,000 after acquiring an additional 607,766 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,428,928 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $368,917,000 after purchasing an additional 96,622 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,311,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $357,129,000 after acquiring an additional 927,878 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,148,688 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $231,736,000 after acquiring an additional 283,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,513,449 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $163,226,000 after acquiring an additional 192,121 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FANG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.42.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,813,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $4,500,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,278,834.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,813,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $6,740,850 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $119.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.20. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.93 and a 52-week high of $162.24.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.46. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 34.17%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.46%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

