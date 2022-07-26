Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $295,000 in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 737.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avis Budget Group

In related news, Chairman Bernardo Hees bought 26,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $189.90 per share, with a total value of $4,937,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 422,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,164,765.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 83,734 shares of company stock valued at $14,792,435 in the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avis Budget Group Stock Performance

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock opened at $160.11 on Tuesday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.26 and a 52-week high of $545.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 2.11.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $9.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $6.45. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 635.44% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 39.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $223.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $238.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.40.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

