Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $341,000 in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,178 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 171,855 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 24,081 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 723.5% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 69,026 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 60,644 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,272,095 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,511,000 after purchasing an additional 138,322 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $814,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,792,839.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,792,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of F opened at $12.84 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $51.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.21.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on F shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.91.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

