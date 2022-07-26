Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

IQV opened at $221.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $211.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.50. The stock has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.67 and a 1 year high of $285.61.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.21%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. Piper Sandler raised IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $231.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Guggenheim raised their target price on IQVIA to $246.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on IQVIA in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.63.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

