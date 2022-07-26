Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $50.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.62. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.07 and a 1-year high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -39.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $238,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,563 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,888.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $238,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,563 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,888.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $1,803,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 672,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,390,325.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,194 shares of company stock worth $2,703,907. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRVL. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $76.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.41.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

