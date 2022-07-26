Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases New Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,398 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,360 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $20,168,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in SEA by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,911 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 9,757 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its holdings in SEA by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,902,289 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $227,428,000 after acquiring an additional 318,842 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in SEA by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,258 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SEA by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SE opened at $75.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.48. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $54.06 and a 12 month high of $372.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 1.62.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -4.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SE. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $157.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.80.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

