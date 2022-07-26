Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 1,597 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.0% in the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRWD stock opened at $182.62 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $298.48. The stock has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a PE ratio of -231.16 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,679 shares of company stock valued at $15,154,848. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike to $220.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.90.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

