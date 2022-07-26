Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 2,398 Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,398 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in SEA in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth about $86,000. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SE opened at $75.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.48. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $54.06 and a twelve month high of $372.70.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -4.61 EPS for the current year.

SE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of SEA from $156.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.80.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

