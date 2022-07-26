Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 1,774 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 291.9% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNFI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.57.

United Natural Foods Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $41.43 on Tuesday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.83 and a 12 month high of $57.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.03.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.