Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 334 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC cut its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth $249,613,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Gartner by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,273,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,097,273,000 after purchasing an additional 615,832 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 795,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $266,089,000 after acquiring an additional 349,099 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,223,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $409,018,000 after acquiring an additional 268,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 300,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $100,400,000 after acquiring an additional 145,573 shares in the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gartner news, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,541 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.27, for a total transaction of $1,231,837.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,964.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.27, for a total transaction of $1,231,837.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,964.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.82, for a total transaction of $125,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,436,388.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,756,421 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gartner Trading Down 0.7 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.00.

Gartner stock opened at $251.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.39 and a 1 year high of $368.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $247.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.67.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.44. Gartner had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 239.82%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Gartner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.