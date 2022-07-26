Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Takes $219,000 Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,630 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on NIKE from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on NIKE from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on NIKE from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.63.

NIKE Stock Up 0.1 %

NKE stock opened at $109.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $171.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.53 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.46.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,115.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at $8,312,724.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,215. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.