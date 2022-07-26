Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Trims Stock Holdings in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in OptimizeRx were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in OptimizeRx during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in OptimizeRx by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $21.09 on Tuesday. OptimizeRx Co. has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $99.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.94 and its 200-day moving average is $35.14.

OptimizeRx ( NASDAQ:OPRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $13.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.78 million. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OPRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on OptimizeRx in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on OptimizeRx from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on OptimizeRx from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on OptimizeRx in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on OptimizeRx from $112.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

