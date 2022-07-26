PRIZM (PZM) Price Hits $0.0018 on Top Exchanges

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. PRIZM has a total market cap of $5.44 million and $3,115.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRIZM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, PRIZM has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PRIZM Coin Profile

PRIZM (CRYPTO:PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,067,570,976 coins. PRIZM’s official website is pzm.space/en. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PRIZM is prizmspace.medium.com.

PRIZM Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

