Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.05-$4.11 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $609.00 million-$617.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $614.76 million. Progress Software also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.96-$0.98 EPS.
Progress Software Stock Performance
Shares of PRGS opened at $45.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.00 and a 200 day moving average of $46.12. Progress Software has a one year low of $41.68 and a one year high of $53.99.
Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $148.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.45 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 16.42%. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.
Progress Software Announces Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently commented on PRGS. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.00.
Insider Activity at Progress Software
In other Progress Software news, Director Charles Francis Kane sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $231,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,208 shares in the company, valued at $3,846,705.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Progress Software news, Director Charles Francis Kane sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $231,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,208 shares in the company, valued at $3,846,705.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Ainsworth sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total value of $246,573.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,002.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,878 shares of company stock worth $1,033,208. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progress Software
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 19,712 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 9,590 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 8,470 shares in the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Progress Software
Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Progress Software (PRGS)
- Oil & Gas Stocks That Will Likely Outperform Despite Falling Crude Prices
- Is NIO’s Valuation a Bull Trap or a Screaming Buy?
- Is RPM International Shifting Into High Gear?
- MarketBeat Podcast Bear Market Tips For Active Traders
- The Institutions Like The Color Of PPG Industries
Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.