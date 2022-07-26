Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.05-$4.11 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $609.00 million-$617.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $614.76 million. Progress Software also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.96-$0.98 EPS.

Shares of PRGS opened at $45.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.00 and a 200 day moving average of $46.12. Progress Software has a one year low of $41.68 and a one year high of $53.99.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $148.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.45 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 16.42%. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRGS. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.00.

In other Progress Software news, Director Charles Francis Kane sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $231,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,208 shares in the company, valued at $3,846,705.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Progress Software news, Director Charles Francis Kane sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $231,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,208 shares in the company, valued at $3,846,705.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Ainsworth sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total value of $246,573.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,002.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,878 shares of company stock worth $1,033,208. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 19,712 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 9,590 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 8,470 shares in the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

