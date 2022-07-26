ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Shares Acquired by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management boosted its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $431,000. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,029,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $514,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,721,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSEARCA BITO opened at $13.54 on Tuesday. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $44.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.71.

