Prospect Hill Management LLC Raises Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Prospect Hill Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises approximately 2.5% of Prospect Hill Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Prospect Hill Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 768 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ISRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $243.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.44.

Shares of ISRG traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $216.13. 16,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,869,835. The stock has a market cap of $77.58 billion, a PE ratio of 55.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.12. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.83 and a 12 month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

