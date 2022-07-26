Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Stock Position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) by 157.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 610,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373,713 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $6,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCX. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 27,607 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 802,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,505,000 after acquiring an additional 82,421 shares during the last quarter.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BCX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,404. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $11.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.19.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Dividend Announcement

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

