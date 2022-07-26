Prospera Financial Services Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 491,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,912 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises about 1.4% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $32,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,608,000. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 8,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,233,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,674,000 after buying an additional 40,058 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 101,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,953,000 after buying an additional 22,728 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
SPLV traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.36. The stock had a trading volume of 72,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,227,634. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.41. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $58.16 and a 1-year high of $69.82.
