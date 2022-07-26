Prospera Financial Services Inc Decreases Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,314 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $7,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 8,378 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 24,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 16.2% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 7,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 603,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,256,000 after purchasing an additional 182,150 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALLY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.64.

Ally Financial Stock Down 1.5 %

Ally Financial stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.60. The company had a trading volume of 43,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,408,439. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.26. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.66 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.41.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.19). Ally Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.29%.

Ally Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.