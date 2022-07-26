Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,586 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 0.07% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $7,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 59,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SRLN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,290,777. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $41.22 and a 1 year high of $46.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.98.

